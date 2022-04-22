 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft: DL Matt Henningsen scouting report

The former walk-on has a chance to get drafted at the end of the month.

By Owen Riese
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6033

Weight: 289 pounds

40-yard dash: N/A (1.67 10 Yard Split) - hamstring injury

Vertical jump: 37.5 inches

Broad jump: 119 inches (9’11”)

Short shuttle: 4.07 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

Bench press: 22 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Henningsen is a plus athlete for the position, very explosive and fluid athletically for a near 290 pound man. He’s got a quick first step off of the football, and when he’s asked to attack gaps, he does so well. He’s strong and stacks his linemen against the run. He’s a good bull-rusher and is able to collapse the pocket. Plays with above average competitive toughness, never quits on a play.

Weaknesses: Henningsen is a bit of a tweener size wise. Can get swallowed up at times against double teams. Doesn’t always have much of a pass rush plan outside of a bull rush, will need to develop that part of his game.

Summary: Henningsen is the epitome of when a try-hard story goes as well as it can. A former walk on at Wisconsin, he started as a redshirt freshman and never let go of the spot. He’s a freak athlete who busts his butt in the weight room and is going to be a great addition to any locker room. He’s an active, strong, athletic defensive lineman who is at his best on the move, attacking as opposed to trying to hold the point of attack and occupy blockers in an odd front. If he can improve his pass rush, his value on sub package downs will help make him nearly impossible to cut.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Rotational three technique defensive tackle in even fronts that stunt and twist often. Think Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Chicago.

Projected Round: Round 5-7/Undrafted Free Agent

