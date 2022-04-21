2022 NFL Draft: FB John Chenal scouting report

Height: 6024

Weight: 254 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.76 seconds

Vertical jump: 37 inches

Broad jump: 118 inches (9’10”)

Short shuttle: 4.17 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.05 seconds

Bench press: 29 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Chenal is, quite literally, a very strong player. Known as a weight room junkie, along with his brother. Has continued to develop as a blocker. Effective blocking on the move and in space. Has experience carrying the ball as both a runner and receiver. Tons of special teams experience.

Weaknesses: Limited lateral athlete. Would like to see him latch onto blocks longer, still splashes off a bit too often. Limited experience as a receiver.

No way @HowardGriffith's revealing his "Howie's" without honoring a fullback.



Obviously, that laurel's going to John Chenal.@JohnChenal | @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/6XCSuuahdU — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) October 19, 2019

Summary: John Chenal would have been drafted in 1992. He’s the stereotypical fullback who is a bruiser in the run game who can occasionally make something happen as a runner, but will be a blue-collar, tone setter in the run game and on special teams. He’ll appeal to teams who still feature a fullback, but more the teams like Baltimore and Las Vegas who use their fullbacks as blockers in gap schemes more than on the move and as receivers like in San Francisco or Green Bay.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Fullback in a run heavy, 21/22 personnel team. Gap schemes.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent