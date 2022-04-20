2022 NFL Draft: OL Josh Seltzner scouting report

Height: 6045

Weight: 309 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.12 seconds

Vertical jump: 31 inches

Broad jump: 113 inches (9’5”)

Short shuttle: 4.53 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.46 seconds

Bench press: 26 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Seltzner has good size for the position, and has retooled his body. Was 302 at the Shrine Game (played at 327 at one point), and was back to 309 in Madison for Pro Day. He’s a solid athlete for his size, shows quick feet and the ability to reach block and mirror rushers in pass pro. Effective moving in space. Plays with good physicality. Above average as a pass blocker.

Weaknesses: Needs to remain engaged better on blocks in the run game. Needs to keep his weight consistent. Can get a bit over anxious at times in pass pro, needs to keep his head out of blocks to keep from whiffing occasionally. Can he play center too?

Summary: Seltzner helped himself a ton in the all-star circuit, where he stacked a good week at the College Gridiron Showcase event in Texas, then had a good week at the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. He played well against good competition in both games, but he’s going to need to find a good weight to stay at. He’s an athletic pass protector coming from Wisconsin, should find success wherever he lands. Could stick as a practice squad player year one. Should learn how to snap and play center as well.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Depth interior offensive lineman for a zone heavy run team that utilizes play action often.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent