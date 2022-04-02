Final Four TV info: how to watch Duke-UNC, Kansas-Villanova on Saturday

Look, you may hate ::double checks teams remaining:: every team in the Final Four but you have to admit that these matchups make for tremendous content. Four of the biggest names in the sport meeting in New Orleans to crown a national champion? It doesn’t get much better than that despite what many of our personal biases might say.

In the interest of full transparency, I attended Villanova for one semester of college so I’ll be cheering for them (sorry wissoxfan) to win their third national title in the past seven years. My sister attended Duke and while I love her very much I will be cheering for her to experience nothing but pain and suffering on Saturday night. And I hate UNC! They stink! They’re no better than Duke unless being directly compared to the Blue Devils, at which point the Tar Heels become the US men’s hockey team playing the Soviets in 1980.

Anyway, the men’s Final Four tips off on Saturday night and we’ve got all of the info you need to follow along with both games. You can also consider this your open thread for college hoops this weekend. We’ve also got some fun facts about the four semifinalists as well!

How to watch/listen to Kansas vs. Villanova

TV: TBS, 5:09 p.m. CT, Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

Streaming: March Madness app; March Madness Live

Radio/Satellite: Westwood One, Kevin Kugler, Clark Kellogg, PJ Carlesimo, Andy Katz

Live stats:

Arena: Caesar’s Superdome, New Orleans, La.

DraftKings Line: Kansas -4.5

KenPom Kansas win percentage: 53%

Torvik Kansas win percentage: 57%

How to watch/listen to Duke vs. UNC

TV: TBS, 7:49 p.m. CT, Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

Streaming: March Madness app; March Madness Live

Radio/Satellite: Westwood One, Kevin Kugler, Clark Kellogg, PJ Carlesimo, Andy Katz

Live stats:

Arena: Caesar’s Superdome, New Orleans, La.

DraftKings Line: Duke -4

KenPom Duke win percentage: 64%

Torvik Duke win percentage: 64%

Fun facts (according to the various media guides)

The Villanova Wildcats are 20-3 in NCAA Tournament action since winning the national championship in 2016, the most wins of any program in the NCAA Tournament in that span (.870).

Villanova has led the NCAA in Free Throw Percentage since early February and that skill has been a critical tool in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are 53-of-59 at the line in four NCAA Tournament games (.898), including 15-of-15 in the win over the Cougars. On the season Nova is 519-of-625 (.830) at the line.

Coach K’s 13th Final Four appearance breaks a tie with John Wooden for most trips by a head coach in NCAA history. Krzyzewski is 9-3 in national semifinal games. Duke is 11-5 in the semifinals overall.

Although two of the most of the successful NCAA Tournament teams with a combined 248 wins and 11 titles, Duke and Carolina are meeting for the first time in the NCAA Tournament.