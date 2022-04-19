Badgers in the NBA G League: Micah Potter named to all-rookie team

While the Wisconsin Badgers didn’t have any players go in the NBA Draft last year, they did have a number of players get a great start to their professional careers. Big man Micah Potter of the Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League affiliate of the Miami Heat) was named to the G League All-Rookie Team on Monday.

He was joined by South Bay Lakers guard Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Motor City Cruise forward Luka Garza (Iowa), Texas Legends guard Carlik Jones (Louisville) and Delaware Blue Coats center Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky).

Potter averaged 17.2 points on 53.4 percent shooting, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 33 starts. He posted 15 double doubles this season, which was a team high, and scored 20-plus points in nine of his last 13 games.

After going undrafted last year Potter caught on with the Miami Heat for both Summer League and training camp, but obviously didn’t make the big team and was sent to Sioux Falls to continue working on his game. Back at the end of December, players were being put in the COVID protocols in such massive numbers that many G League players received 10-day contracts, including Potter.

He appeared in three games, averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game for the Detroit Pistons before being sent back down. Potter is the eighth player from Sioux Falls to ever make the All-Rookie team, with the most recent being Miami sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.