Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 345: Wisconsin basketball picks up a 2023 commit + cornerback spring overview

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to get to. First, we start by talking about some Wisconsin volleyball as they finished up their Spring season last week. After that, we dove into some basketball as the Badgers picked up a new commit to the 2023 class in guard John Blackwell out of Michigan.

On the football side, we discuss some recruiting updates as some new offers went out in the 2023 class, and Wisconsin made the cut list for two high-caliber players on the Badgers board. Later on, we continue our Spring Position Overview and look in at the cornerback position. Who are the favorites to start in a competitive cornerback room? What player is a dark horse at that position? What are some areas of concern? We take a look at that and more in today’s latest episode.