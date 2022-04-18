2022 NFL Draft: CB Faion Hicks scouting report

Height: 5100

Weight: 189 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.37 seconds

Vertical jump: 37.5 inches

Broad jump: 123 inches (10’3”)

Short shuttle: 3.94 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.78 seconds

Bench press: 13 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Hicks has played a lot of good football for the Badgers. He’s a plus athlete, and has shown sticky coverage skills in man to man. Solid in bump and run press coverage, can turn and run with any receiver. Also has good recovery speed if he falls out of phase.

Weaknesses: Slightly undersized. Not a great tackler, wasn’t asked to do it much in Madison. Not a lot of special team experience, which he’ll need to excel at to stick at the next level. Not as adept in zone as he was in man for Wisconsin.

There was 1️⃣ opportunity for @Faion_Hicks to show off his wheels: Wisconsin’s Pro Day.



After, he said, “It was crazy … I had a lot of teams come up to me.”



Among those who have talked to Hicks are the Chargers, Colts, Commanders, Dolphins and Lions. #OnWisconsin — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 12, 2022

Summary: Hicks is a big time athlete that a team will want to take a chance on as a developmental cover corner. His size will limit him for some teams to the inside, but projects best as a perimeter corner. His speed and lateral agility (both were very impressive at pro day) will draw attention from teams, but he’ll need to be a stud on special teams to justify teams keeping him around as a developmental corner. Should be sought after from XFL and USFL teams.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Man to man heavy scheme that allows him to play outside or in the slot and use his speed.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent