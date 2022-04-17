Wisconsin football recruiting: two new offers went out this past week

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

2023 3-star DL Ashton Sanders (Los Angeles) out of Cathedral High School earned an offer from Wisconsin on Friday. The big man has other offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Kansas, Notre Dame, Utah and Washington among a few others.

After a great conversation with @CoachKolodziej I am extremely honored to receive my first Big 10 offer to the University of Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Z2QR3ywHOZ — Ashton “Champ” Sanders (@ChampSanders55) April 15, 2022

Standing around 6-foot-2 and weighing just north of 300 pounds, Sanders is already built like a Big Ten nose tackle. He is rated by the 247 Composite as the No. 584 player and No. 74 DL in the nation while also being the No. 44 player in California. Last season he recorded 36 tackles (14 tackles for loss), four sacks and 16 QB hits.

Here is his Hudl tape. Given his size, you would be safe in assuming the Badgers view him as a nose tackle in their 3-4 defense, but his highlight tape shows him lined up as a defensive end AND as a stand up EDGE rusher. He is quick too and can chase down ball carriers in the backfield. California hasn’t always been the most fertile recruiting ground for Wisconsin, but they do have a couple of players from there on the team right now so it isn’t impossible.

2023 3-star ATH/WR Collin Dixon (Tallmadge, Ohio) out of Tallmadge High School received an offer from Wisconsin on Thursday and set up an official visit to Madison on June 10. Dixon has nearly 20 offers, but his only Power 5 ones are from Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Pitt, Purdue and the Badgers.

Honored to receive an offer from @BadgerFootball !! pic.twitter.com/UvvJ2Ez05f — Collin Dixon (@CollinDixon_) April 14, 2022

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds, Dixon is a big-bodied wideout that plays well on both sides of the ball. During his junior year, he snagged 69 catches (nice) for 1,461 yards and 18 touchdowns while on the other side of the ball he recorded 63 tackles, three sacks and picked off one pass. He doesn’t have a Composite rating yet, but 247 Sports lists him as the No. 102 ATH in the country and the No. 36 player in Ohio while Rivals has him as the No. 30 player in the Buckeye State.

Here is his Hudl tape. While Dixon isn’t a shifty/speedster type WR he is fast after he catches the ball and he also can use his body to shield the defender from the ball while also using his height to out-jump them. With how quickly he set up an official visit after being offered, you’d be correct in assuming that Wisconsin is an early favorite of his.

Wisconsin makes the cut for two prospects

2023 4-star S Marvin Burks Jr. (St. Louis) out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep announced his top-15 schools earlier this week and Wisconsin was on the list. Other notable schools on his list include Michigan, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee.

2023 4-star LB Jordan Hall (Fredericksburg, Va.) out of IMG (Fla.) Academy also included the Badgers on his recent cut-down list. Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Miami (Fla.), Virginia, North Carolina and Ole Miss were the other schools to make it.

This date I received my first d1 offer, 2 years later I have my top schools. All glory to the man above .Recruitment still 100% open pic.twitter.com/2hrfxYbSn7 — Jordan Hall (@thejordanhall34) April 13, 2022

There were a bunch of visitors on campus this weekend for the football team and at least four more offers went out. We’ll have an update on all that for Monday morning.