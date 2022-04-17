2022 NFL Draft: DB Caesar Williams scouting report

Height: 6001

Weight: 190 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

Broad jump: 116 inches (9’8”)

Short shuttle: 4.16 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.91 seconds

Bench press: N/A

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Williams has prototypical height and length for the position. He’s played a ton of football. Has showed the ability to make plays on the football when given the opportunity. Williams has shown the ability to play trail technique when in man. Shows he’s comfortable playing off man as well. Played a lot of zone in Wisconsin’s defense.

Weaknesses: Williams has below average speed for the NFL. He’ll be outclassed athletically by most NFL wide receivers. He’s shown some hip stiffness that keeps him from being able to transition out of breaks as well as possible. A willing tackler but not physical. Play strength is below average.

Lowest passer rating allowed among Big Ten CBs:



Cameron Brown: 37.6

Caesar Williams: 38.2

Denzel Burke: 45.2 pic.twitter.com/fZkuptuz6u — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) November 10, 2021

Summary: Williams is a versatile and experienced defensive back who has improved each season in Madison. He’s got the size of a perimeter corner, and his lack of consistent tackling and lateral agility will keep him as an outside cornerback. He’s a below average athlete, so he’ll need to never be in the wrong position and play smarter than his opponents. He’ll also need to be a stalwart special team player. He likely projects as an XFL or USFL prospect.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Outside corner in a single high, heavy zone (1/3) defense.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent