2022 NFL Draft: WR Danny Davis scouting report

Height: 6003

Weight: 188 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds

Vertical jump: 31.5 inches

Broad jump: N/A

Short shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.97 seconds

Bench press: N/A

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Davis came to Madison and almost immediately made an impact. He has showed consistent hands throughout his career in Madison. He’s an NFL level route runner, showing the ability to get in and out of his breaks to create separation. Tracks the ball well on deep throws. Willing blocker.

Weaknesses: Davis is a smooth athlete but lacks dynamic burst. Needs to increase play strength - willing blocker but often shucked off of blocks. Little special teams experience.

Summary: Davis is a better wide receiver than he is athlete, but his versatility and positional savvy should give him an opportunity. Davis lacks the juice to play in the slot, so he’s a more likely projection to play outside. He’ll need to be effective on special teams to have a chance to stick as a depth receiving option, which he hasn’t had a ton of experience doing in Madison.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Depth X,Z receiver where he can use his ability up and down the route stem to create underneath separation and win quickly.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent