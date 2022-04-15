2022 NFL Draft: WR Kendric Pryor scouting report

Height: 5104

Weight: 183 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds

Vertical jump: 38.5 inches

Broad jump: 131 inches (10’11”)

Short shuttle: 4.10 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.77 seconds

Bench press: 11 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Pryor is an explosive athlete at the position. He has above average straight line speed and is an impressive athlete linearly. Has shown strong hands throughout his Badgers career. Has experience both on the perimeter and in the slot. Willing as a blocker.

Weaknesses: More athlete than receiver at this point. His skillset is better suited outside, but he will be on the small side to play outside in the NFL. Underwhelming production, though that’s not entirely on him.

Graham Mertz → Kendric Pryor



‼️ TOUCHDOWN, WISCONSIN ‼️



Game on in Chicago! #OnWisconsinpic.twitter.com/gdgUn7yaH2 — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) September 25, 2021

Summary: Pryor projects as a slot receiver at the next level with speed to attack the defense vertically. He’s a bit undersized for the position, but has shown the ability play bigger than his listed size. Overall, Pryor’s skillset likely doesn’t lineup with what his role would be in the NFL, but he should field plenty of interest from the XFL or USFL given his speed and athleticism.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Slot receiver that attacks vertically and on crossers. Think San Francisco/Green Bay/Cincinnati.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent