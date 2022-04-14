Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 344: Wisconsin basketball lands key transfer + Safety position overview

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got some basketball updates and the start of some position previews. First, we discuss the Badgers landing former UW-Green Bay Kamari McGee in the transfer portal. In the conversation, we discuss what he brings to Wisconsin and how he fits into Greg Gard’s system. After that, we give an update on Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas who narrowed his transfer list down to six teams, including Wisconsin.

In the back half of the show, we discuss some football and talk about the most recent offer to go out. After that, we do our first of the Spring Position Previews and take a look at the safety room. Who are the odds on favorites to start? Who is a dark horse at the position? What areas of concern are there? Listen in and enjoy!