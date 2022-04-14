 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft: S Collin Wilder scouting report

New, 5 comments

The former Houston transfer became a valuable leader for the Badgers.

By Owen Riese
Syndication: The Post-Crescent Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

Height: 5103

Weight: 195

40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds

Vertical jump: 34 inches

Broad jump: 116 inches (9’8”)

Short shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.78 seconds

Bench press: 11 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Wilder was a transfer (from the Houston Cougars) who became a major leader in the Wisconsin locker room. Was also a leader on the field for the Badgers, and the on-field play caller at times. High football IQ. Solid tackler, plays with above average physicality for the position. Shows a solid understanding of route concepts. Shown the ability to rob underneath zones.

Weaknesses: Limited athletically. Hip tightness inhibits his ability to transition out of breaks. On the smaller side of acceptable for the position given his play style. A bit position specific, doesn’t possess the range to play single high. Box safety or two high only.

Summary: Wilder is a safety prospect who excels as a run defender and in low stress zones. He has adequate size for the position. He’s a below average athlete for the position. Best suited for a role as a special team specialist who can also moonlight as a reserve box safety. Should be a prospect for XFL or USFL.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Wilder’s best fit is as a box or strong safety in a defense that primarily plays single high safety looks and majors in Cover 1 or 3. If he were to add weight, could potentially attempt to transition to a Dime linebacker. Special team specialist.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent

In This Stream

Wisconsin Badgers football: 2022 NFL Draft coverage

View all 3 stories

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...