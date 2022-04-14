2022 NFL Draft: S Collin Wilder scouting report

Height: 5103

Weight: 195

40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds

Vertical jump: 34 inches

Broad jump: 116 inches (9’8”)

Short shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.78 seconds

Bench press: 11 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Wilder was a transfer (from the Houston Cougars) who became a major leader in the Wisconsin locker room. Was also a leader on the field for the Badgers, and the on-field play caller at times. High football IQ. Solid tackler, plays with above average physicality for the position. Shows a solid understanding of route concepts. Shown the ability to rob underneath zones.

Weaknesses: Limited athletically. Hip tightness inhibits his ability to transition out of breaks. On the smaller side of acceptable for the position given his play style. A bit position specific, doesn’t possess the range to play single high. Box safety or two high only.

#Badgers best 3-cone times



Dezmen Southward 6.50

Chris Maragos 6.52

Scott Nelson 6.62

Robert Wheelwright 6.68

Corey Clement 6.71

Kendric Pryor 6.77

Madison Cone 6.78

Collin Wilder 6.78

TJ Watt 6.79



(all Pro Day except Watt, at combine) — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) March 9, 2022

Summary: Wilder is a safety prospect who excels as a run defender and in low stress zones. He has adequate size for the position. He’s a below average athlete for the position. Best suited for a role as a special team specialist who can also moonlight as a reserve box safety. Should be a prospect for XFL or USFL.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Wilder’s best fit is as a box or strong safety in a defense that primarily plays single high safety looks and majors in Cover 1 or 3. If he were to add weight, could potentially attempt to transition to a Dime linebacker. Special team specialist.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent