Wisconsin men’s basketball: Transfer Portal Rumblings V...this time it’s personal

We threw out a bunch of names that the Badgers might be interested in from the transfer portal over the last few weeks and since then more names have only been added to the portal. Let’s take a quick look at who else Greg Gard and Wisconsin could kick the tires on to fill out their roster for next season.

Transfer official visits

One of the most sought after big men in the transfer portal, Wright State’s Grant Basile will take an official visit to Wisconsin in the coming weeks. If you can’t read the embedded tweet below, he’s also got visits planned to Notre Dame, Iowa State and Virginia Tech. The native of Pewaukee averaged 18.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 1.6 bpg for the Raiders during his junior year.

Badgers still in the mix

Another player that Wisconsin has been hard after is Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas. A native of Ripon, Vander Plas averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season and earned All-MAC first team honors. According to Jeff Goodman, Vander Plas has a final six schools he’s considering of Illinois, Iowa State, Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and the Badgers. He is kind of like a Tyler Wahl that can shoot.

Unlikely, but still noteworthy

UNC big man Dawson Garcia (formerly of Marquette as well) is in the transfer portal now too. The native of Prior Lake, Minn. was a target of the Badgers coming out of high school. Garcia didn’t suit up for the Tar Heels after Jan. 24 due to a personal/family issue and will apparently looking to come closer to home. One could pretty easily see the Gophers as a potential landing spot for the former high 4-star.