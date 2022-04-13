2022 NFL Draft: LB Noah Burks scouting report

Height: 6023

Weight: 235 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.71 seconds

Vertical jump: 32 inches

Broad jump: 115 inches (9’7”)

Short shuttle: 4.06 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

Bench press: 14 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Burks has developed a great deal throughout his time in Madison. Shows strong football intelligence and is rarely in the wrong spot. Has shown good ball skills, opportunistic in coverage. Dependable tackler. Strong understanding of run fits. Special teams experience.

Weaknesses: Limited as an athlete. Likely maxed out. Struggles to hold up on the edge against the run when forced to take on a tackle at the point of attack. Not always ideal play strength.

Summary: Burks played an outside linebacker in Wisconsin’s 3-4 scheme, but projects best as a strong side linebacker in an even front. While he’s not the stout, overly physical defender to handle the line of scrimmage, he has skills in coverage and in space that provide value to a defensive coordinator. He has had a propensity to make big plays in Madison, has shown the ability to make plays on the ball. He’ll need to be a demon on special teams to have a shot, but the XFL or USFL are potential options.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Sam Linebacker in an even front defense who tries to stay in base personnel where he can play in space as an overhang defender and fit the run in the C gap and play in underneath zones.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent