Wisconsin football recruiting: Bobby April offers another 4-star OLB

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offer

2023 4-star OLB/EDGE Caleb Herring (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) out of Riverdale High School earned an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers and OLB coach Bobby April over the weekend. UW joins an impressive list of teams that have offered Herring a scholarship, including Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Southern Cal, Tennessee and many others. Most of the recruiting sites have the Volunteers as the favorite to land due to, at least partly, that his older brother is a member of the Tennessee 2022 recruiting class.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing around 210 pounds, Herring is rated as a 4-star by all three major recruiting sites. The On3 Consensus lists him as the No. 63 player and No. 7 EDGE in the country, as well as the top player in Tennessee, while the 247 Composite has him as the No. 76 player and No. 7 EDGE in the nation.

Here is Herring’s Hudl tape. His highlights show a quick player that can get into the backfield before you blink. There are plays where he drops into coverage and he also shows an ability to close on the pass catcher before they can even get their bearings. While he isn’t big (weight-wise) he shows a willingness to eat up blocks to try and delay a running play while his teammates swarm the ball carrier. He’ll definitely need to get bigger and stronger to play in college, but he has the frame to that pretty easily.

Beating the home state school that already has his brother on the team will prove difficult, but the Badgers have a recent string of success at his position that few programs, least of all Tennessee, can boast.