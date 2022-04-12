Wisconsin basketball recruiting: Green Bay PG Kamari McGee is transferring to UW

On Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team nabbed their first transfer IN from the portal this offseason. Racine native Kamari McGee, who played his freshman year at Green Bay under Will Ryan, announced on his various social media accounts that he’ll be transferring to Wisconsin to continue his basketball career.

McGee averaged 11.6 ppg, 1.9 apg and 1.1 spg as a freshman at Green Bay and was named to the Horizon League all-freshman team. He was a bright spot on a bad Phoenix team but would be a welcome addition to Wisconsin’s guard rotation, especially since Lorne Bowman will be playing ball at Oakland next season.

While it is highly unlikely that McGee will usurp Chucky Hepburn’s starting point guard spot, there will be plenty of minutes for the 6-foot guard to take. McGee will serve as the primary backup to Hepburn while potentially sharing the court with him if the Badgers want to go small and push the pace a little. You never know, it could happen!

We’ll have more on McGee and what the Wisconsin roster will look like next season later in the week.