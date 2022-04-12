Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 343: new offers galore + Wisconsin basketball transfer news

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got news to discuss in both football and basketball. To start, we touch on the passing of Wisconsin Running Back Coach Gary Brown who was beloved by everyone involved with Wisconsin football. He will be greatly missed by all. Our condolences to his family.

Later on, we discuss some new football offers that went out for the Badgers before getting into some basketball talk. In our conversation, we talk about the new home for Matthew Mors, and the transfer announcement of former Wisconsin point guard Lorne Bowman along with his new school announcement as well. After that, we discuss some basketball recruiting as the Badgers put out an offer to 2023 big JP Estrella.