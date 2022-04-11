2022 NFL Draft: DB Madison Cone scouting report

This is the first in a series of scouting reports from Owen on all of the Wisconsin Badgers (or former Wisconsin Badgers) that have entered their name into the 2022 NFL Draft. We’ll have a bunch more of these leading into the Draft on April 28-30.

Height: 5081

Weight: 174 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

Vertical jump: 37.5 inches

Broad jump: 116 inches (9’8”)

Short shuttle: 3.95 seconds

Three-cone drill: 6.78 seconds

Bench press: 14 reps

*All testing numbers are from the Wisconsin Pro Day held on March 9th.

Strengths: Cone is a versatile athlete, played both safety and corner for Wisconsin and Appalachian State. Explosive athlete as well. Shows the ability to mirror in man to man coverage. A willing tackler which is a necessity in the slot.

Weaknesses: Size is less than ideal - limited to the slot almost exclusively. Going to struggle with bigger receivers. Good athlete but need to be elite at that size. Limited on special teams as well.

The last 40 I’ll ever run in my life



S/O to @willallenprod for the footage pic.twitter.com/t3QBC7VnmT — Madison Cone (@madisonacone) April 9, 2022

Summary: Madison Cone should be a prime candidate for the new XFL or USFL. He’s a versatile slot corner/safety project who has shown good ball skills and is willing to stick his neck in there and tackle. He has good football intelligence, but it limited due to his size and modest athleticism for his size. He’ll need to excel on special teams to stick.

Ideal Scheme Fit: Any defensive scheme that uses a lot of three safeties or emphasizes speed and plays more defensive back bodies.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent