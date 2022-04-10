 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin assistant coach Gary Brown passes away

Brown was 52-years old.

By Drew Hamm
On Sunday night, the football world received awful news as it came out that Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach, and former star tailback himself at Penn State, Gary Brown passed away in his hometown of Williamsport, Pa. Brown coached the Badgers running backs last season and was moved to an off the field analyst role recently as he had been away from the team since before last season’s Las Vegas Bowl.

Brown was a standout with the Nittany Lions in college before playing eight seasons in the NFL with the Houston Oilers, San Diego Chargers and New York Giants. Before coaching with UW last year, Brown was the running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Rutgers.

Twitter has been flooded with people from all of his stops in football remembering how kind and energetic he was. We send condolences to all of his friends, former players and, most importantly, his wife, Kim, and their daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.

RIP coach Brown.

