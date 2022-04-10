Wisconsin men’s basketball: transfer portalers find new homes

We have thrown out a bunch of names that the Badgers might be interested in from the transfer portal over the last few weeks and since then more names have only been added to the portal. Here are a trio of players, two of them former Wisconsin players, that have found new homes via the portal.

Former Badgers moving closer to home

On Friday, Wisconsin announced that guard Lorne Bowman II was leaving the program to play closer to his Detroit home and, well, it doesn’t get much closer than Oakland (the one in Michigan, not California you weirdos)! We’re excited that Bowman found a new home so quickly and we hope to see him back on the court next season.

Blessed and Highly Favored! pic.twitter.com/odWoVLaGRl — Lorne Bowman II (@TheRealLorneB) April 10, 2022

The second, of three, Wisconsin transfers out this offseason, Matthew Mors is also heading closer to home. He announced on Friday that he’ll be attending South Dakota State next year. We also wish Mors well and hope that he has a successful career with the Jackrabbits.

Players the Badgers are/were looking at

It’s tough to tell how serious Wisconsin is with former Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves, and vice versa, but it appears that the two sides are still discussing things. There are a lot of other teams in the mix for Reeves so it’ll be interesting to see if Wisconsin makes a big push for him and can stand out or not.

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves Jr. is still hearing from LSU, Texas Tech, BYU, Memphis, Xavier, Alabama, DePaul, Kentucky, Arizona State, UNC, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Mizzou, Georgetown, UConn, Jax. State, sources told @Stockrisers.



Visited Nebraska this weekend. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 10, 2022