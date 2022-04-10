Wisconsin football recruiting: catching up on the new offers from last week

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

2023 3-star CB A.J. Tisdell (College Station, Texas) out of College Station High School announced on Twitter that he had earned an offer from Wisconsin on Friday. He also holds offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and a handful of G5 schools. One could also surmise, as he is from College Station, that if Texas A&M were to come with an offer they would probably be a school he’d consider heavily.

WOW… #AGTG I am BEYOND blessed to have received my 9th ⭕️ffer from The University of Wisconsin ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LYyiuYHhri — ✞ A.J. Tisdell ✞ (@TisdellAj) April 8, 2022

Tisdell is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds. He is listed as a 3-star by both On3 and Rivals while 247 Sports hasn’t rated him yet. He also doesn’t have any national or positional ranks on any of the recruiting sites. Here is his Hudl tape from last season. I kinda like this dude a lot. He is a willing tackler, plays tight coverage and, despite maybe misjudging where a deep ball is going, breaks up pass plays with strong hands and superior athleticism.

2023 3-star EDGE Brad Spence (Houston) out of Klein Forest High School received an offer from the Badgers this week as well. Spence has a bunch of offers including from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, SMU, Texas, Utah and many others. On3 and Rivals both note that Texas is probably in the lead here (On3 also mentions SMU as a favorite) and the Horns could be hard to beat.

Spence is 6-foot-3 and around 220 pounds and is rated as a 3-star by the On3 Consensus which has him listed as the No. 695 player and No. 59 EDGE in the country and the No. 127 player in Texas. The 247 Composite has him at No. 719 overall, and No. 54 EDGE in the nation and No. 117 in Texas. Here is his Hudl tape. It appears he plays all over the field for his high school: hand in the dirt, standing up to rush and he also plays more in a coverage/traditional OLB role too. He recorded 72 tackles (11 TFL), 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and six passes broken up last season.

2024 4-star WR I’Marion Stewart (Bolingbrook, Ill.) out of Bolingbrook High School received an offer from the Badgers this week. The talented wideout has other offers from Cincinnati, Mizzou, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Penn State, Washington and others. He’s receiving interest from Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan State, Tennessee and West Virigina.

Stewart is around 6-foot tall and weighs near 170 pounds and is rated as a 4-star by the On3 Consensus. He is listed as the No. 216 player and No. 34 WR in the nation and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Illinios. Here is Stewart’s Hudl tape. Watching his highlights, you can see why he is already so highly thought of. With a few more years before he goes to college, Stewart could really blow up (even more than he already has) and become a major national recruit.

2024 4-star WR Dae’vonn Hall (Bellevue, Neb.) out of Bellevue West High School (what’s up Chucky Hepburn!) earned an offer from Wisconsin this past week too. Hall only has a handful of offers so far with Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Mizzou and Nebraska joining UW. However, according to his profile on Rivals, Clemson, Georgia and Notre Dame area all showing interest.

Hall is in the 6-foot-2 range and weighs close to 180 pounds while being rated as a 4-star prospect by the 247 Composite. They also list him as the No. 103 player and No. 16 WR in the country and the top player in Nebraska for the ‘24 class. His sophomore Hudl tape shows that he is an excellent athlete with speed to burn. He has visited the Huskers four times already, so the home state school probably has a leg up in his recruitment, but there is a long time before the 2024 class signs their NLI.

Last, but certainly not least, we have 2024 5-star WR Ryan Wingo (St. Louis) out of St. Louis University High School. Wingo is one of the top players in the entire ‘24 class and has the number of offers to prove it. Besides Wisconsin, Wingo has scholarship opportunities with Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and others. One can safely assume that your Alabamas and Georgias and Clemsons will probably also be involved here at some point. He is the younger brother of former Arkansas RB Ronnie Wingo, Jr. so the Hogs have already hosted him a handful of times. The Badgers have a built in relationship here as well, however, since 2022 3-star WR Christopher Brooks, who committed to Wisconsin late in the cycle, was a teammate of Wingo’s at St. Louis University.

Wingo is 6-foot-2 and just a shade under 200 pounds. He is rated as a 5-star by the 247 Composite and the No. 5 player and No. 2 WR in the whole country. Rivals has him as the No. 3 player and No. 1 WR in the country and the On3 Consensus has him as a 4-star (at this point in their rankings for the 2024 class, there are only five total 5-stars) rated as the No. 6 player and No. 2 WR in the land.

This dude is a monster. His Hudl tape shows him lining up in the backfield and taking handoffs to the house, returning multiple punts for touchdowns and just clowning defensive backs regularly. He would be a program-altering talent for Wisconsin at wide receiver and I hope he and Brooks are good buddies, because he will be an incredibly difficult pull for UW.