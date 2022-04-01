Wisconsin men’s basketball: Brad Davison finishes second in three-point contest

The all-time three-point leader for the Wisconsin Badgers fell just short of beating the Big Ten’s all-time three-point leader on Thursday night in the State Farm College Three-Point Shooting Championship. Brad Davison scored 17 points in the final, but Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon was too good and scored 18.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon beats Wisconsin guard Brad Davison, 18-17, in the finals of the College 3-point shooting championship. Hawkeyes fans can finally gloat about beating the Badgers in something this season. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) April 1, 2022

In the finals, Bohannon only made five of his first 10 shots but then rattled off eight straight makes (and drained 13 of his last 15 attempts) to earn the win. It was a truly impressive shooting display from Bohannon, a well-known friend of the blog.

Jordan Bohannon beats Brad Davison to win the 3 Point Contest. Go Hawks pic.twitter.com/03JhbQJ3WO — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) April 1, 2022

The other competitors were Alfonso Plummer (Illinois), Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue), Carl Pierre (Rice), Alex O’Connell (Creighton) and Davion Mintz (Kentucky). “This had to have been one of the best fields this event has ever had,” said Bohannon. “This was a cool event. I was very fortunate to win.” Bohannon then went on to win the “Battle of the Sexes,” edging Kendall Spray of Florida Gulf Coast, 21-19.

Abby Schnable of the Wisconsin State Journal had a good article from before the contest ($) which laid out the stakes of the shootout, beyond actually winning some money, between pals Davison, Bohannon and Stefanovic. Since the Purdue sharpshooter made the fewest threes he is on the hook for a round of golf for the three Big Ten hoopers.

Jordan Bohannon said Brad Davison will have to pay for his golf round, but from my knowledge of the bet (from Davison) Sasha Stefanovic will have to pay for Davison and Bohannon's rounds. — Abby Schnable (@AbbySchnable) April 1, 2022

Davison has two more events he’ll be participating in this weekend: the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship and the 2022 NABC Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game. He will also be attending the awards ceremony on Sunday where the Naismith Coach of the Year and Player of the Year winners will be announced. Greg Gard and Johnny Davis are finalists for the awards.