Wisconsin men’s basketball: Johnny Davis named first team All-Big Ten and consensus Big Ten Player of the Year

On Tuesday morning, the Big Ten Conference coaches and media announced their all-conference selections. In a surprise to no one, Wisconsin Badgers star sophomore wing Johnny Davis was named to the first team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media. Davis was a unanimous selection by the coaches however he was left off the first team by at least one media member.

Good luck stopping this team.



Meet the 2021-22 All-@B1GMBBall first team pic.twitter.com/P4NxJ7MHOX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 8, 2022

Davis was also picked as the consensus player of the year by both the coaches and the media. Davis is the fourth Wisconsin Badgers player to win this award and the first since Frank Kaminsky did it in 2015. It should also be noted that the Associated Press released their Big Ten awards on Tuesday as well and selected Davis as the player of the year and Greg Gard as coach of the year. Davis was a unanimous first team selection by the AP too.

Super senior guard Brad Davison was named to the second team by the coaches, which is why there are six members on that team as he was tied with another player, and the third team by the media.

Head coach Greg Gard was named the top coach in the Big Ten as well, his second time winning the award in three seasons by the way. The Badgers were picked to finish tenth in the conference in the preseason and finished the regular season ranked No. 12 in the whole country. Gard led the team to a ridiculous amount of Quad 1+2 victories and also had the Badgers winning games on the road at a high clip. Well deserved honor for Gard.

We’ll mention it one last time: @BadgerMBB was picked 10th in the B1G preseason poll.



The Badgers went on to win a share of the conference .



For that, Greg Gard is the 2021-22 @B1GMBBall COY. pic.twitter.com/SRKhdDIX7b — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 8, 2022

Lastly, in a fantastic day for the men’s basketball team, Chucky Hepburn was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Here are the full all-conference teams:

First Team

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Second Team

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Zach Edey, Purdue

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Ron Harper, Jr., Rutgers

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Brad Davison, Wisconsin (coaches only)

Third Team

Trevion Williams, Purdue (Sixth Man of the Year)

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Geo Baker, Rutgers (coaches only)

Gabe Brown, Michigan State (coaches only)

Brad Davison, Wisconsin (media)

All-Defense Team

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers (Defensive Player of the Year)

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Eric Hunter, Jr., Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

All-Freshman Team

Malaki Branham, Ohio State (Freshman of the Year)

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

Moussa Diabate, Michigan

Max Christie, Michigan State