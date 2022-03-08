 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: Leo Chenal impresses at NFL Scouting Combine

Plus: Tyler Wahl and Johnny Davis being to receive national honors; UW softball is off to a good start; and Devyn Robinson is training with the national team.

By Drew Hamm
NFL: Scouting Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • It is nice to see Tyler Wahl get some respect from the national college basketball media.
  • We’ve seen how stints with the national team have helped players like Johnny Davis. What does Devyn Robinson have in store for us next season?
  • Outlets are starting to release their men’s basketball All-American teams and Johnny Davis is featured prominently in many of them. The Sporting News also has Davis on their first team.
  • Congrats again to the Best Little Kid in the Big Ten.
  • Do the Badgers take their foot of the gas in games? Well, the numbers seem to support that hypothesis.
  • Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, the Badgers dropped to the No. 5 team in the country. After winning the WCHA Tournament, Ohio State takes over the No. 1 spot.
  • We’re hoping to have a post up from Owen about the NFL Combine this week, but before that, just take a look at these ratings for Leo Chenal. Holy cow.
  • Look at Aleem Ford raining threes!
  • We have an interview scheduled with Marisa Moseley on Thursday to discuss her first season in Madison and how she sees next year, and beyond, going for the Badgers. Any questions y’all are interested in hearing answers to?
  • The softball team is having a good start to the season!

Men’s basketball results from Sunday

Penn State 58 - Rutgers 59
Michigan 75 - No. 23 Ohio State 69
Maryland 67 - Michigan State 77
No. 24 Iowa 72 - No. 20 Illinois 74
Minnesota 62 - Northwestern 75

Women’s basketball results from Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal 1: No. 14 Indiana 70 - No. 13 Ohio State 62
Semifinal 2: Nebraska 66 - No. 12 Iowa 83
Final: No. 14 Indiana 67 - No. 12 Iowa 74

