B5Q Blogopean Union: Leo Chenal impresses at NFL Scouting Combine

It is nice to see Tyler Wahl get some respect from the national college basketball media.

We’ve seen how stints with the national team have helped players like Johnny Davis. What does Devyn Robinson have in store for us next season?

You know who just went and snuck off to California to train with @usavolleyball?@Devyn_Robinson_ was asked with approximately 20 other of the nation's top collegiate players to train with the Women's National Team staff!



Congrats, Dev! Have fun out there! pic.twitter.com/a1iD94y17a — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) March 7, 2022

Outlets are starting to release their men’s basketball All-American teams and Johnny Davis is featured prominently in many of them. The Sporting News also has Davis on their first team.

FIRST TEAM ALL-AMERICA!!



We tallied the votes, and here is the definitive list of first-team All-Americans courtesy of The Field of 68's panel of experts.



See all of our postseason awards here: https://t.co/WQoSh7Jvf8 pic.twitter.com/sjSQYo7tV7 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 7, 2022

Do the Badgers take their foot of the gas in games? Well, the numbers seem to support that hypothesis.

Which teams play worse in garbage time?



The graph below shows how much better or worse teams perform when the game outcome is decided, compared to their efficiency when the game is still up for grabs. Teams like Wisconsin and Providence play way worse in garbage time than normal pic.twitter.com/8Qn8TSYlOS — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 7, 2022

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, the Badgers dropped to the No. 5 team in the country. After winning the WCHA Tournament, Ohio State takes over the No. 1 spot.

After becoming WCHA Champions, @OhioStateWHKY takes over the No. 1 spot in the @USCHO poll for the first time this season!



The Buckeyes are joined by @GopherWHockey, @BadgerWHockey, and @UMDWHockey in the national rankings. pic.twitter.com/WqCu8t2ipK — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) March 7, 2022

We’re hoping to have a post up from Owen about the NFL Combine this week, but before that, just take a look at these ratings for Leo Chenal. Holy cow.

Leo Chenal is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/unnXwkeRtl #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/P0HfQrwUdc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Look at Aleem Ford raining threes!

A record-setting, career night for @AleemFord!



✅ Career-High 33 PTS

✅ Career-High 9 3PT

✅ Tied League Record for 3PT in a Half pic.twitter.com/MufpkhXLyw — Lakeland Magic (@LakelandMagic) March 5, 2022

We have an interview scheduled with Marisa Moseley on Thursday to discuss her first season in Madison and how she sees next year, and beyond, going for the Badgers. Any questions y’all are interested in hearing answers to?

Not the ending any of us wanted incredibly proud of this team & where we are headed…so glad the Badger faithful got to experience the heart & determination of @katie_nelson4 ! We are just getting started! Thank you for believing in me & what we are building!#OnWisconsin — marisa moseley (@marisamoseley) March 4, 2022

The softball team is having a good start to the season!

We're feeling 22!



The #Badgers check in at No. 22 in the initial NCAA Softball RPI for the 2022 season!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/nYbnbnzvz0 — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 7, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Sunday

Penn State 58 - Rutgers 59

Michigan 75 - No. 23 Ohio State 69

Maryland 67 - Michigan State 77

No. 24 Iowa 72 - No. 20 Illinois 74

Minnesota 62 - Northwestern 75

Women’s basketball results from Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal 1: No. 14 Indiana 70 - No. 13 Ohio State 62

Semifinal 2: Nebraska 66 - No. 12 Iowa 83

Final: No. 14 Indiana 67 - No. 12 Iowa 74