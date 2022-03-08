Wisconsin men’s basketball: beating Purdue just doesn’t mean anything anymore; UW falls two spots in AP Poll

The final AP Poll of the season was released on Monday morning and following a win over No. 9 Purdue and a loss to unranked Nebraska, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team dropped two spots to No. 12.

Everyone's back at 0-0.



Bring on the postseason. pic.twitter.com/Jq8gPxQMcE — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2022

If the Badgers had taken care of business on Sunday, their win over Purdue would have likely propelled them into the top 7-8, but in the eyes of the voters, the loss to Nebraska far outweighs Tuesday’s win.

In Joe Lunardi’s most recent Bracketology, he has the Badgers ranked as a 2-seed and No. 8 overall.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten looked in the new AP rankings:

Following their home loss to now No. 25 North Carolina, No. 7 Duke has fallen out of the top five. No. 5 Kentucky has re-entered the top five, as No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Arizona and No.3 Baylor remain unchanged. Auburn moved up one spot to No. 4.

Ohio State is now unranked after losing consecutive home contests to unranked Nebraska and Michigan without Hunter Dickinson. Colorado State re-entered the rankings, but otherwise there were not any major changes this week.