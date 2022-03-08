Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 336: Is the Nebraska loss as bad as it seems? Maybe not?

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot of basketball to look back on as the Badgers regular-season finale ends in disappointing fashion. In the conversation, we recap the back and forth action, give a status update on Johnny Davis, and try to rationalize a brutal ending to the season. After that, we flush the game from our memory forever and look forward to the Big Ten tournament. Later on, we update you on the latest bracketology reports which still have Wisconsin sitting in a decent spot despite the loss.

After plenty of basketball talk, the attention turns to football as Wisconsin had a busy week throwing out plenty of offers to players in the 2023 class. After a rundown on each offer, the conversation turns to Junior Day which took place this past weekend. Enjoy!