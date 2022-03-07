 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin men’s basketball: UW is the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament

With Illinois’ win on Sunday night, they share the title with the Badgers and get the top seed due to tiebreakers.

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team are the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. There were two chances on Sunday for UW to claim the top seed, but the Badgers lost to Nebraska at home and then Illinois came back and beat Iowa later on Sunday night. With the Illini win, they share the regular season title with Wisconsin and, due to the fact that Illinois beat the Badgers in their one matchup this season, get the No. 1 seed.

The 25th annual tournament opens on Wednesday, but the Badgers earned one of the coveted double-byes and won’t tip-off until Friday. They will face the winner of 10-seed Maryland and 7-seed Michigan State on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. CT on BTN. If the Badgers win, a potential third matchup with Purdue awaits in the semifinals on Saturday.

BTN will televise the tournament’s first 10 games, with coverage spanning the first round of the tournament through the quarterfinals. CBS Sports will once again broadcast the semifinals and final.

Here is the full seeding list:

1. Illinois
2. Wisconsin
3. Purdue
4. Rutgers
5. Iowa
6. Ohio State
7. Michigan State
8. Michigan
9. Indiana
10. Maryland
11. Penn State
12. Northwestern
13. Nebraska
14. Minnesota

