Filed under:

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Johnny Davis leaves Nebraska game with injury after flagrant foul [UPDATED: postgame quotes]

Davis will not return to the game with a “lower body” injury.

By Drew Hamm Updated
Nebraska v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Johnny Davis went down in a heap under the Wisconsin Badgers basket with 17:32 to go in the second half after being whacked across the face by Nebraska’s Trey McGowens. Earlier in the same play, Davis tripped over McGowens’ foot and stumbled toward the basket.

It appeared that he hurt his leg or knee as he was taken back to the locker room. McGowens was give a flagrant 2 foul and ejected.

Davis was announced as “out” with a “lower body” injury by UW.

You can see someone who looks like Davis running/testing out an injury in the background of the below clip. It is entirely possible that keeping Davis out for the rest of this game is entirely precautionary.

Davis had 10 points (4-of-4 shooting), four rebounds and a block in only 12 minutes of action against Nebraska on Sunday. We will keep you updated if we get any more information on Davis as the day goes on.

UPDATE, 4:10 p.m. CT, Sunday 3/6/22: Here is what Greg Gard had to say after the game.

UPDATE, 4:55 p.m. CT, Sunday 3/6/22: This is good news. We probably won’t get an official answer from Gard or UW before their first Big Ten Tournament game, so there will probably be a lot of updates from plugged in guys like Flood.

