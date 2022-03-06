Wisconsin men’s basketball: Johnny Davis leaves Nebraska game with injury after flagrant foul [UPDATED: postgame quotes]

Johnny Davis went down in a heap under the Wisconsin Badgers basket with 17:32 to go in the second half after being whacked across the face by Nebraska’s Trey McGowens. Earlier in the same play, Davis tripped over McGowens’ foot and stumbled toward the basket.

Johnny Davis favoring his right leg has he limps off the court after the Flagrant-2 foul. Really hoping he's okay. pic.twitter.com/9XHbexFFOX — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) March 6, 2022

It appeared that he hurt his leg or knee as he was taken back to the locker room. McGowens was give a flagrant 2 foul and ejected.

Davis was announced as “out” with a “lower body” injury by UW.

Status Update vs. Nebraska:



Johnny Davis is OUT (lower body) — brandon harrison (@brandonharrison) March 6, 2022

You can see someone who looks like Davis running/testing out an injury in the background of the below clip. It is entirely possible that keeping Davis out for the rest of this game is entirely precautionary.

reading into every step in this 2.5-second clip. pic.twitter.com/zJqckFLlcH — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) March 6, 2022

Davis had 10 points (4-of-4 shooting), four rebounds and a block in only 12 minutes of action against Nebraska on Sunday. We will keep you updated if we get any more information on Davis as the day goes on.

UPDATE, 4:10 p.m. CT, Sunday 3/6/22: Here is what Greg Gard had to say after the game.

Davis was seen walking out with a boot on. Hopefully precautionary. https://t.co/hlmULIC4eH — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) March 6, 2022

UPDATE, 4:55 p.m. CT, Sunday 3/6/22: This is good news. We probably won’t get an official answer from Gard or UW before their first Big Ten Tournament game, so there will probably be a lot of updates from plugged in guys like Flood.