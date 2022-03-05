 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday open thread: wrestling, women’s hockey, men’s hockey, softball

There’s a lot going on today! Chat about it here.

By Drew Hamm
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is a busy day for Wisconsin Badgers athletics and we figured it might be nice to have a place to chat about all of the goings on with fellow enthusiasts. Let’s get a rundown of what’s on tap on this March Saturday.

Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

  • Saturday, 10 a.m. CT - Session I - First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks
  • Saturday, 5:30 p.m. CT - Session II - Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. CT - Session II - Semifinals
  • Matches will air on Big Ten Network and BTN+
  • Live results HERE
  • Wisconsin match notes HERE

Colorado Classic, Greeley, Colo. and Fort Collins, Colo.

  • On Friday, Wisconsin softball earned a 7-3 win over Colorado State and beat Northern Colorado 5-4, in extras, to get a sweep.
  • The Badgers play Utah Valley (5-5) and Northern Colorado (4-10) in a doubleheader starting at noon CT on Saturday with the second game at 4 p.m. CT. They will also play Northern Colorado again on Sunday morning.
  • Both games will be on ESPN+. Sign up HERE (we do get a small commission if you use that link)

WCHA Final Faceoff, Ridder Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.

  • The Badgers play the Ohio State Buckeyes at 4 p.m. CT in the WCHA semifinals. Minnesota and Minnesota-Duluth play in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. CT.
  • Madison area TV: TVW
  • Madison area radio: 1070 AM
  • Twin Cities area TV: Fox 9+
  • Streaming on BTN+
  • Live stats HERE

Big Ten Tournament Opening Round, Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Ind.

