Saturday open thread: wrestling, women’s hockey, men’s hockey, softball

It is a busy day for Wisconsin Badgers athletics and we figured it might be nice to have a place to chat about all of the goings on with fellow enthusiasts. Let’s get a rundown of what’s on tap on this March Saturday.
Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. CT - Session I - First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. CT - Session II - Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. CT - Session II - Semifinals
- Matches will air on Big Ten Network and BTN+
- Live results HERE
- Wisconsin match notes HERE
What's our focus for @B1GWrestling Championships? And does @ChrisBono support celebrating after winning matches?— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) March 1, 2022
Let's #JumpAround and find out! pic.twitter.com/GYWaTuGElr
Colorado Classic, Greeley, Colo. and Fort Collins, Colo.
- On Friday, Wisconsin softball earned a 7-3 win over Colorado State and beat Northern Colorado 5-4, in extras, to get a sweep.
- The Badgers play Utah Valley (5-5) and Northern Colorado (4-10) in a doubleheader starting at noon CT on Saturday with the second game at 4 p.m. CT. They will also play Northern Colorado again on Sunday morning.
- Both games will be on ESPN+.
Took down the Bears in extras!#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/AO7UEaymUD— Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 5, 2022
WCHA Final Faceoff, Ridder Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.
- The Badgers play the Ohio State Buckeyes at 4 p.m. CT in the WCHA semifinals. Minnesota and Minnesota-Duluth play in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. CT.
- Madison area TV: TVW
- Madison area radio: 1070 AM
- Twin Cities area TV: Fox 9+
- Streaming on BTN+
- Live stats HERE
Wisconsin is headed to its 12th-straight Final Faceoff!#Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/fCYeqHKaaM— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 26, 2022
Big Ten Tournament Opening Round, Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Ind.
- The Badgers upset No. 7 Notre Dame in the first game of the best-of-three series on Friday night.
- Game two is at 5 p.m. CT and is streaming on BTN+.
Game 1 to us— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 5, 2022
Top Plays from tonight's 3-1 win at Notre Dame#B1GHockey || OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/gTkqxMVI1K
