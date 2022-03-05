Wisconsin football recruiting: two more offers went out late this week

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

At the end of a busy week of offers, Wisconsin also offered a scholarship to 2023 3-star WR Tré Spivey (Chandler, Ariz.) out of Hamilton High School. Spivey has other offers from Arizona, Colorado State, Kansas State, Nevada, Utah State and others. If the Spivey name sounds familiar to you, it might be because Tré’s father, Junior Spivey, is a former MLB second baseman who played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2004 and 2005.

After a very amazing conversation with @CoachWhitted I am very blessed to announce that I have been offered a scholarship to The University of Wisconsin!! Thank you coach!! @bangulo @CodyTCameron @Husky_Football7 pic.twitter.com/z4oTWb78lq — Tré Spivey (@SpiveyTre) March 4, 2022

Spivey stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs around 180 pounds which is obviously an intriguing size for a wideout. The 247 Composite has him ranked as the No. 724 player and No. 102 WR in the country and the No. 15 player in the state of Arizona. Watching his Hudl tape you can see that he is an ideal red zone target. He has a large catch radius and is fast too. Based on posts made by Evan Flood ($) and Jon McNamara ($), it sounds like Spivey wants to get up to visit Madison.

3-star (Rivals only) 2023 CB/S Quentin Ajiero (Kennesaw, Ga.) out of North Cobb High School also earned an offer from UW this week. Ajiero has other offers from Appalachian State, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest and others.

Ajiero is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds and appears to play all over the defensive backfield for North Cobb. According to his Hudl profile he did not allow a single touchdown pass during his sophomore season and had eight passes broken up and one interception during his junior campaign.

The talented d-back has good closing speed and shows solid instincts, especially when closing in on a ball carrier to make a tackle. I’m always enamored by a cornerback who isn’t cautious about sticking his nose in the play to make a tackle and Ajiero is certainly that.