Wisconsin football recruiting: five new offers and some Junior Day attendees

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

2023 CB/WR Nate Johnson (Clearwater, Fla.) out of Clearwater Central Catholic High School received an offer from Wisconsin earlier this week. Johnson has offers from Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and others. Johnson is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 175 pounds and is a standout on both sides of the ball for CCCHS, but it seems like the Badgers are recruiting him on the defensive side of things since he tagged Hank Poteat in his tweet. Johnson is unrated by Rivals and 247. Here is a link to his Hudl tape.

extremely blessed to receive an offer from the university of wisconsin ‍♂️ @PoteatCoach @CCCMaraudersFB pic.twitter.com/76rnNVNTxg — Nate Johnson lll (@shiftteamnate) March 3, 2022

2023 4-star CB Braeden Marshall (Lake Mary, Fla.) out of Lake Mary High School was offered by the Badgers this week. Marshall has other offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Tennessee, UCF, Virginia and others. Marshall is 5-foot-10 and weighs around 175 pounds. The On3 Consensus rates him as the No. 363 player and No. 35 CB in the country while the 247 Composite has him as the No. 333 player and No. 31 CB in the nation. Here is a link to his Hudl tape.

2023 3-star OT Evan Link (Washington, D.C.) out of Gonzaga College High School received an offer from UW this week. Link has other offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others. Link is 6-foot-6 and weighs close to 290 pounds. The On3 Consensus has him listed as a 4-star and the No. 265 player and No. 18 OT in the country. The 247 Composite has him as the No. 439 player and No. 39 OT in the nation. Here is a link to his Hudl tape.

Very fortunate to have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin! Thank you @bobby_engram @CoachBostadUW pic.twitter.com/vVMPM0aO2e — Evan Link (@evan_link_) March 2, 2022

2023 3-star ATH/RB Jeremiyah Love (St. Louis) out of Christian Brothers College High School also earned an offer from Wisconsin this week. Love has nearly 30 reported offers including from Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Utah and many others. Love is 6-foot-1 and weighs around 190 pounds. The 247 Composite ranks him as the No. 548 player in the country and the No. 33 RB, while the On3 Consensus rates him the No. 427 player and No. 32 RB in the nation. Here is a link to his Hudl tape.

2023 3-star TE Matthew Klopfenstein (Scottsdale, Ariz.) received an offer from the Badgers while I was writing this post! Good for him! Klopfenstein has other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and others. Klopfenstein is 6-foot-5 and weighs between 225 and 230 pounds. He is rated as the No. 713 player and No. 35 TE in the country by the On3 Consensus and the No. 555 and No. 30 TE in the nation by the 247 Composite. Here is a link to his Hudl tape.

Junior Day Attendees

Wisconsin’s annual Junior Day will take place on Sunday, March 6. The Badgers will host a bunch of recruits and most likely make a few offers to players they like. We’ll try and keep a running list going of players attending. Here’s who we’ve got so far:

TJ McMilen: 2023 3-star IOL, Wheaton, Ill.

Kaleb Black: 2023 WR, Spring, Texas

Jackson Carver: 2023 3-star TE, Culver, Ind.

Tyler Gant: 2023 3-star DL, St. Louis

Christian Jones: 2025 LB, Omaha, Neb.

Brody Clubb: 2025 DE/TE, Tiffin, Iowa