Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 341: interview with 2022 Wisconsin QB commit Marshall Howe

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got some basketball and football to discuss. To start, we talk about the transfer of forward Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors and what that means for the Badger frontcourt. After that, we dive into some names that Wisconsin could look to fill in with from the transfer portal as the Badgers are expected to be active.

After that, we recap the latest news from Spring football including the clip of a Mertz bomb, a glimpse of the inside linebacker room, and more! To finish the show we are joined by the newest member of the Wisconsin football team in 2022 quarterback commit Marshall Howe. In our conversation, we talk about what he liked about Wisconsin, his strengths as a football player, and the interesting recruiting path that led him to the Badgers. Enjoy!