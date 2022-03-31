Wisconsin men’s basketball: Brad Davison to compete in three events at the men’s Final Four

In what is surely music to the ears of every other Big Ten fan base, Brad Davison’s Wisconsin Badgers basketball career isn’t quite over yet! Davison will be participating in a trio of events at the men’s Final Four in New Orleans this weekend.

He will be competing in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, as well as the 2022 NABC Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game.

Busy weekend ahead for Brad!



Keep tabs on @braddavi34 this week as he competes in a trio of events in New Orleans



https://t.co/FSTR4tI5CZ pic.twitter.com/Kf1FekQaBF — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 29, 2022

The three point and slam dunk contests will air live on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday from Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans. While it might shock you that any player from the Badgers was selected to participate in a contest where making three pointers is the goal, here we are. The roster for the event has a heavy Big Ten flavor, featuring some old friends of ours:

Jordan Bohannon – Iowa

Brad Davison – Wisconsin

Drake Jeffries – Wyoming

Davion Mintz – Kentucky

Alex O’Connell – Creighton

Carl Pierre – Rice

Alfonso Plummer – Illinois

Sasha Stefonovic – Purdue

The All-Star Game, which takes place at the Superdome, will be broadcast live on Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

Davison was also one of 64 players selected to compete in the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 1-3 at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans. Representing all 32 Division I conferences and competing for their share of $150,000, athletes will be teaming up with other aspiring pro prospects from around the country.

Each conference will be paired with another, forming 16 four-man rosters that will be separated into four pools. Davison is one of four players that will be part of the Big Ten/MAC (#B1GMACtion) team. The #B1GMACtion squad is in Pool D which contains these other teams:

Summit/OVC (Summit Valley Oop’n)

Big 12/Southland (Southwest Souljas)

Big Ten/MAC (#B1GMACtion)

Big East/A-10 (Beast Coast Ballers)

Davison’s teammates are Daeqwon Plowden, G/F, from Bowling Green, Payton Willis, G, out of Minnesota and John Harrar, F, from Penn State.