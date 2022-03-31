 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Brad Davison to compete in three events at the men’s Final Four

For some reason a member of the 2021-22 Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will be competing in a three-point MAKING contest.

By Drew Hamm
Colgate v Wisconsin Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In what is surely music to the ears of every other Big Ten fan base, Brad Davison’s Wisconsin Badgers basketball career isn’t quite over yet! Davison will be participating in a trio of events at the men’s Final Four in New Orleans this weekend.

He will be competing in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, as well as the 2022 NABC Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game.

The three point and slam dunk contests will air live on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday from Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans. While it might shock you that any player from the Badgers was selected to participate in a contest where making three pointers is the goal, here we are. The roster for the event has a heavy Big Ten flavor, featuring some old friends of ours:

Jordan Bohannon – Iowa
Brad Davison – Wisconsin
Drake Jeffries – Wyoming
Davion Mintz – Kentucky
Alex O’Connell – Creighton
Carl Pierre – Rice
Alfonso Plummer – Illinois
Sasha Stefonovic – Purdue

The All-Star Game, which takes place at the Superdome, will be broadcast live on Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

Davison was also one of 64 players selected to compete in the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 1-3 at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans. Representing all 32 Division I conferences and competing for their share of $150,000, athletes will be teaming up with other aspiring pro prospects from around the country.

Each conference will be paired with another, forming 16 four-man rosters that will be separated into four pools. Davison is one of four players that will be part of the Big Ten/MAC (#B1GMACtion) team. The #B1GMACtion squad is in Pool D which contains these other teams:

Summit/OVC (Summit Valley Oop’n)
Big 12/Southland (Southwest Souljas)
Big Ten/MAC (#B1GMACtion)
Big East/A-10 (Beast Coast Ballers)

Davison’s teammates are Daeqwon Plowden, G/F, from Bowling Green, Payton Willis, G, out of Minnesota and John Harrar, F, from Penn State.

