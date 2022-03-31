Wisconsin men’s basketball: Johnny Davis declares for the NBA Draft

After a dominating sophomore season, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis has decided to take his talents to the next level and declare for the NBA Draft. Davis made his draft declaration announcement Thursday afternoon on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“I am so grateful for the support everyone has given me, for the opportunities basketball has brought into my life, and for the chance to continue to play the game I love,” Davis said in his Instagram post announcing his decision. He also thanked Greg Gard, the rest of the UW staff, his high school coaches and his family, saving his twin brother Jordan for last.

Davis’s decision to enter the NBA Draft ranks is not a surprising one to most Badgers fans. Davis put together an incredible sophomore season this past year averaging 19.7 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 2.1 assists per game.

Throughout the course of the regular season, Davis had a ton of incredible performances. To start the year, Davis went on a run that really got his name circulating in NBA discussions.

Johnny Davis' rebounding, defensive versatility and toughness put him on NBA radars early on, and he shouldered a heavy scoring load for Wisconsin, emerging as his team's primary ball-handler, and one of the best pick and roll and mid-range scorers in the college game. Highlights pic.twitter.com/SGLCtrky1Y — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 31, 2022

It started with a 30 point outburst against Houston at the Maui Invitational, and then he continued on a torrid pace averaging 21.9 points per game over the next ten, including a season-high 37 points on the road against No. 3 ranked Purdue.

Because of his dominating season, Davis racked up a ton of awards and nominations. Davis was a first-team All-Big Ten Selection, Big Ten Player of the Year, and a consensus First Team All-American. Additionally, Davis was named a finalist for the Naismith Award which is given to the most outstanding player in college basketball. That award winner will be announced on April 3rd in New Orleans.

Davis had a storybook season for the Badgers this year, and will now turn the page to a new chapter in his basketball career by heading to the NBA. Many projections have Davis pegged as a lottery pick in the upcoming draft. According to ESPN, Davis is the No. 9 ranked prospect in this year’s pool. Other projections, such as CBS Sports, have Davis going at six to the Sacramento Kings. Whoever ends up with Johnny Davis is getting a pretty special player and athletic scorer. We wish him the best of luck at the next level. It was a fun run and thanks for the memories, Johnny!