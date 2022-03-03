B5Q Blogopean Union: can Chucky Hepburn see the future?

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

Chuckstradamus!

Looks like the Badgers are going to get a cool non-conference men’s hoops matchup at the beginning of next season. Off the top of my head, some cool options would be: UCLA, Texas Tech, Alabama or Iowa State.

Intersport is looking for a high-level, power 5 opponent to play Wisconsin on Nov. 11 at a unique venue, per source. With Champions Classic being pushed to following week,the sport NEEDS big matchups that first week. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 1, 2022

The Big Ten women’s hoops end of season awards were announced and the Badgers didn’t have anyone make the all-conference teams, but Julie Pospisilova did earn honorable mention.

B1G awards for the Badgers



Julie Pospíšilová➡️All-Big Ten Honorable Mention



Katie Nelson➡️All-Big Ten Sportsmanship Award pic.twitter.com/ikbW9L1zkb — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) March 1, 2022

Playoff hockey continues this weekend and the Badgers will be looking for revenge against an Ohio State team that swept them to end the regular season.

TV UPDATE



Catch our @WCHA_WHockey Final Faceoff games on TVW in the Madison area!



In addition, all three WCHA Final Faceoff will also be streamed via B1G+. #Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/O0TjlSUqrs — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 28, 2022

This is a cool project. Calabrese is simulating an NCAA Tournament of all the best teams of all-time. “Eligible teams were selected from 1980 onward. The games were then simulated using College Hoops 2K8. Each player’s height, weight, and attributes were painstakingly adjusted to reflect their on-court likenesses. The skills/ratings were determined using a scale that valued their statistical accomplishments (ppg, rpg, etc), and their accolades (All-Conference, All-American, National Awards, Draft Combine Data, etc). The team settings were also tinkered with to properly reflect the team’s preferred pace, substitution patterns, set plays, and shot selection preferences. In addition, higher seeds who benefitted from officiating of their day (i.e. ‘84 Georgetown) had referee sliders altered.”

And the Badgers won their first round matchup! Up next...’92 Duke.

The softball team is heading west, instead of south, this weekend for the Colorado Classic. Here is their updated schedule.

Schedule update!



Our schedule has changed this weekend at the Colorado Classic!#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/fxc1SEaFUP — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 2, 2022

Coach Bono is ready for the Big Ten Championships.

The NFL Draft Combine starts on Thursday afternoon and there are four Badgers in attendance. Owen will have some thoughts later this week on how the Wisconsin alums perform.

The @NFL Combine officially starts tomorrow



Can't wait to watch our guys



: #NFLCombine - Starts Thursday 3pm CT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xOiYs3Jq4E — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 2, 2022

I know it happens at other schools too, but I like when teams support the other teams in the athletic department. Wrestling coach Chris Bono also posted that he was at the game and, well, I just think it’s nice, ok!

Men’s basketball results from Monday-Wednesday

Northwestern 61 - No. 25 Iowa 82

Nebraska 78 - No. 23 Ohio State 70

Michigan State 70 - Michigan 87

Rutgers 66 - Indiana 63

Minnesota 73 - Maryland 84

Women’s basketball results from Big Ten Tournament

Rutgers 75 - Penn State 50

Illinois 75 - Wisconsin 66