Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 335: your Wisconsin Badgers are Big Ten Champs!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got our first solo session in the history of the pod! Hopefully, you enjoy listening to me talk into the void for a few minutes! In terms of basketball, we’ve got a lot to revisit from a great night of Wisconsin hoops. To start, I discussed the play of Chucky Hepburn and how impactful he continues to be with his play at the point guard position.

After that, I discuss the play of Tyler Wahl and his do it all performance once again helping lead the Badgers to a victory. Later on, I discuss the impact of the bench from Tuesday’s contest before getting into a recap of the wild final few minutes of the contest that led the Badgers to become BIG TEN CHAMPIONS. What a season. Enjoy and thanks for listening!