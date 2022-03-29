Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 340: Spring football updates + a ton of new offers go out

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a ton to update you on from Spring football. To start, we recap Head Coach Paul Chryst’s latest presser which touched on the latest changes to the Wisconsin football coaching staff. It appears the reshuffling has finally come to an end? Maybe? After that, we break down some position and weight changes on the updated roster and discuss how that will impact the team next Fall.

In the back half of the show, we’ve got a ton to update you on from the recruiting front as the Badgers threw out a ton of new offers this past week in both the 2023 and 2024 classes including Corey Smith and Donovan Harbour, two of the top-ranked players in the state of Wisconsin. Enjoy!