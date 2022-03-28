Wisconsin football recruiting: 4-star OT Ben Roebuck receives UW offer

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offer

2024 4-star OT Ben Roebuck (Lakewood, Ohio) out of St. Edward High School received an offer from Wisconsin over the weekend. The blue-chipper has over a dozen offers already with in-state Ohio State, who haven’t even offered yet, appearing to lead the way for his services in the early going. Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Tennessee and others are all in on Roebuck too.

After a great conversation with @UWCoachSheridan, I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin!! @SEHS_FOOTBALL @EDSstrength @football_t3 @DaleRodick pic.twitter.com/YACETkfQI5 — Ben Roebuck (@Benroebuck75) March 27, 2022

Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing around 320 pounds, Roebuck is already the size of a Big Ten offensive lineman. He is rated as the No. 46 player and No. 3 OT in the nation by the On3 Consensus and the No. 2 player in the state of Ohio. Rivals has him rated as the No. 69 player in the nation, which is very nice and very important to note.

Here is his Hudl tape. Roebuck is a mountain of a player that envelops his opponents but he isn’t just some giant that is dominating due to his size. He’s quick and athletic too and has all the makings of a first team all-Big Ten player.

I can definitely see a world where Wisconsin is a player in this recruitment, but the fact that Ohio State hasn’t even offered yet and appears to be in the lead is concerning for UW’s actual chances.