Wisconsin football recruiting: UW adds walk-on QB Marshall Howe to 2022 class

On Saturday evening, 2022 2-star QB Marshall Howe (Los Angeles) out of Avon Old Farms (Avon, Conn.) School announced that he would be committing to Wisconsin. He will be coming in as a preferred walk-on and will be the second signal caller in the class, joining 3-star Myles Burkett (Franklin) who is already on campus.

Absolutely thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin! Can’t wait to get to work in Madison! #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball @CoachTurnerUW @AOF_Football pic.twitter.com/nZbixUUbY9 — Marshall Howe (@marshallfhowe) March 26, 2022

Howe, who originally attended Harvard-Westlake School in L.A., took the prep school route and transferred to Avon Old Farms because COVID-19 messed up his original senior season and he didn’t get to showcase his talents enough in the 2021 class.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds, Howe is rated as a 2-star prospect by 247 Sports. They have him rated as the No. 228 QB in the country and No. 15 player in Connecticut. It appears that his only scholarship offers were from Davidson and Eastern Illinois while multiple Big Ten schools, most notably Iowa who had him on campus for a visit, were looking at him for a PWO spot.

During his (second) senior season, Howe completed 169-of-253 passes (66.8%) for 2,730 yards, 34 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He was named the Founders League Offensive MVP as well. Jon McNamara over at BadgerBlitz has a good post up where Howe explains his recruitment further and how he decided on Wisconsin.

While Howe doesn’t have prototypical size for a quarterback, he is athletic, elusive and has a big arm. I am not a professional talent evaluator but Howe appears to have a bunch of tools that make up a good quarterback. The Badgers, quite frankly, need as many arms as they can get in the quarterback room and if one of them comes via preferred walk-on, and is talented, all the better.