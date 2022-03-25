Wisconsin football: 2022 spring roster weight changes, position changes and freshman/transfer info

We’ve examined the data. We’ve done the math. Don’t double-check it because we are positive* it is correct. Here are your 2022 Wisconsin Badgers football position changes, weight changes and freshman/transfer information!
Position changes
Dean Engram CB —> WR
Ross Gengler ILB —> OLB
Spencer Lytle OLB —> ILB
Riley Nowakowski OLB —> FB
Garrison Solliday ILB —> FB
Weight changes
Jackson Acker, RB, 232 pounds, +3
Braelon Allen, RB, 240 pounds, +2
Markus Allen, WR, 211 pounds, -4
Haakon Anderson, WR, 209 pounds
Owen Arnett, S, 215 pounds
Al Ashford III, CB, 181 pounds, +6
Dylan Barrett, OL, 318 pounds, +15
Ben Barten, DE, 304 pounds, +1
Tyler Beach, OL, 316 pounds, +4
Skyler Bell, WR, 190 pounds
Keeanu Benton, NT, 316 pounds, -1
JP Benzschawl, OL, 297 pounds, -5
Travian Blaylock, S, 205 pounds
T.J. Bollers, OLB, 251 pounds, -7
Tanor Bortolini, OL, 306 pounds
Grover Bortolotti, RB, 192 pounds, +4
Peter Bowden, LS, 230 pounds
Stephan Bracey Jr., WR, 182 pounds, -2
Logan Brown, OL, 310 pounds, -1
Tommy Brunner, DE, 253 pounds, -1
Jake Chaney, ILB, 225 pounds, +3
Clay Cundiff, TE, 236 pounds, -8
Cole Dakovich, TE, 260 pounds, +21
Julius Davis, RB, 201 pounds
Jordan DiBenedetto, WR, 195 pounds, +3
Chimere Dike, WR, 194 pounds, -5
Dean Engram, WR, 169 pounds, +1
Jack Eschenbach, TE, 239 pounds, -6
Jaylan Franklin, TE, 240 pounds
Michael Furtney, OL, 315 pounds, +3
Ross Gengler, OLB, 226 pounds, +1
C.J. Goetz, OLB, 232 pounds, -11
Tatum Grass, ILB, 234 pounds, +3
Mike Gregoire, WR, 186 pounds
Isaac Guerendo, RB, 223 pounds, +4
Ricardo Hallman, CB, 177 pounds, +4
Nick Herbig, OLB, 227 pounds
Deacon Hill, QB, 262 pounds, +14
Mike Jarvis, DE, 290 pounds, +16
Kaden Johnson, OLB, 235 pounds, +2
Rodas Johnson, DE, 291 pounds, +5
Kerry Kodanko, OL, 303 pounds, +2
Cam Large, TE, 234 pounds, -11
Max Lofy, CB, 180 pounds, -1
Spencer Lytle, ILB, 231 pounds, +1
Riley Mahlman, OL, 312 pounds, +12
Cade McDonald, DE, 280 pounds, +2
Duncan McKinley, LS, 224 pounds, +2
Chez Mellusi, RB, 210 pounds, +6
Semar Melvin, CB, 172 pounds, +2
Graham Mertz, QB, 216 pounds, -11
Gavin Meyers, P, 194 pounds, +4
Alex Moeller, WR, 174 pounds, +8
Isaiah Mullens, DE, 300 pounds, +3
Jack Nelson, OL, 303 pounds, -1
Maema Njongmeta, ILB, 224 pounds, -3
Riley Nowakowski, FB, 237 pounds, -7
Gio Paez, DE, 319 pounds, +9
Darryl Peterson, OLB, 242 pounds, -5
Jack Pugh, TE, 233 pounds, -8
Jake Ratzlaff, ILB, 220 pounds, +14
Hayden Rucci, TE, 259 pounds, -1
Nolan Rucci, OL, 292 pounds, -2
Cormac Sampson, OL, 295 pounds, -10
Bryan Sanborn, ILB, 233 pounds, +4
Brady Schipper, RB, 200 pounds, -5
Alexander Smith, CB, 179 pounds, +3
Garrison Solliday, FB, 229 pounds, -1
Marty Strey, OLB, 226 pounds, -8
James Thompson Jr., DE, 290 pounds
Sean Timmis, OL, 300 pounds, -6
Joe Tippmann, OL, 317 pounds, -3
John Torchio, S, 210 pounds, +2
Isaac Townsend, DE, 280 pounds, +5
Jordan Turner, ILB, 224 pounds, -4
Jack Van Dyke, K, 214 pounds, -1
Nate Van Zelst, K, 188 pounds, -1
Andy Vujnovich, P, 234 pounds, +4
Trey Wedig, OL, 310 pounds, -5
Amaun Williams, CB, 180 pounds, -2
Aaron Witt, OLB, 254 pounds, +5
Hunter Wohler, S, 206 pounds, +5
Chase Wolf, QB, 200 pounds
Preston Zachman, S, 211 pounds
Zach Zei, LS, 217 pounds, +3
Freshmen/transfer details
Myles Burkett, QB, No. 16, 6-foot-0, 198 pounds
Vito Calvaruso, K, No. 91, 6-foot-3, 198 pounds
Bryce Carey, S, No. 37, 6-foot-1, 183 pounds
Justin Clark, CB, No. 21, 5-foot-11, 178 pounds
Cedrick Dort Jr., CB, No. 5, 5-foot-11, 183 pounds
Avyonne Jones, CB, No. 8, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
Keontez Lewis, WR, No. 3, 6-foot-2, 194 pounds
A’Khoury Lyde, CB, No. 4 5-foot-9, 184 pounds
Curt Neal, NT, No. 92, 6-foot-0, 288 pounds
Barrett Nelson, OL, No. 70, 6-foot-6, 277 pounds
Jay Shaw, CB, No. 1, 5-foot-11, 188 pounds
Aidan Vaughan, ILB, No. 50, 6-foot-2, 207 pounds
*we probably messed up some simple math somewhere, but shut up
