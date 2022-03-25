Wisconsin football: 2022 spring roster weight changes, position changes and freshman/transfer info

We’ve examined the data. We’ve done the math. Don’t double-check it because we are positive* it is correct. Here are your 2022 Wisconsin Badgers football position changes, weight changes and freshman/transfer information!

Position changes

Dean Engram CB —> WR

Ross Gengler ILB —> OLB

Spencer Lytle OLB —> ILB

Riley Nowakowski OLB —> FB

Garrison Solliday ILB —> FB

Weight changes

Jackson Acker, RB, 232 pounds, +3

Braelon Allen, RB, 240 pounds, +2

Markus Allen, WR, 211 pounds, -4

Haakon Anderson, WR, 209 pounds

Owen Arnett, S, 215 pounds

Al Ashford III, CB, 181 pounds, +6

Dylan Barrett, OL, 318 pounds, +15

Ben Barten, DE, 304 pounds, +1

Tyler Beach, OL, 316 pounds, +4

Skyler Bell, WR, 190 pounds

Keeanu Benton, NT, 316 pounds, -1

JP Benzschawl, OL, 297 pounds, -5

Travian Blaylock, S, 205 pounds

T.J. Bollers, OLB, 251 pounds, -7

Tanor Bortolini, OL, 306 pounds

Grover Bortolotti, RB, 192 pounds, +4

Peter Bowden, LS, 230 pounds

Stephan Bracey Jr., WR, 182 pounds, -2

Logan Brown, OL, 310 pounds, -1

Tommy Brunner, DE, 253 pounds, -1

Jake Chaney, ILB, 225 pounds, +3

Clay Cundiff, TE, 236 pounds, -8

Cole Dakovich, TE, 260 pounds, +21

Julius Davis, RB, 201 pounds

Jordan DiBenedetto, WR, 195 pounds, +3

Chimere Dike, WR, 194 pounds, -5

Dean Engram, WR, 169 pounds, +1

Jack Eschenbach, TE, 239 pounds, -6

Jaylan Franklin, TE, 240 pounds

Michael Furtney, OL, 315 pounds, +3

Ross Gengler, OLB, 226 pounds, +1

C.J. Goetz, OLB, 232 pounds, -11

Tatum Grass, ILB, 234 pounds, +3

Mike Gregoire, WR, 186 pounds

Isaac Guerendo, RB, 223 pounds, +4

Ricardo Hallman, CB, 177 pounds, +4

Nick Herbig, OLB, 227 pounds

Deacon Hill, QB, 262 pounds, +14

Mike Jarvis, DE, 290 pounds, +16

Kaden Johnson, OLB, 235 pounds, +2

Rodas Johnson, DE, 291 pounds, +5

Kerry Kodanko, OL, 303 pounds, +2

Cam Large, TE, 234 pounds, -11

Max Lofy, CB, 180 pounds, -1

Spencer Lytle, ILB, 231 pounds, +1

Riley Mahlman, OL, 312 pounds, +12

Cade McDonald, DE, 280 pounds, +2

Duncan McKinley, LS, 224 pounds, +2

Chez Mellusi, RB, 210 pounds, +6

Semar Melvin, CB, 172 pounds, +2

Graham Mertz, QB, 216 pounds, -11

Gavin Meyers, P, 194 pounds, +4

Alex Moeller, WR, 174 pounds, +8

Isaiah Mullens, DE, 300 pounds, +3

Jack Nelson, OL, 303 pounds, -1

Maema Njongmeta, ILB, 224 pounds, -3

Riley Nowakowski, FB, 237 pounds, -7

Gio Paez, DE, 319 pounds, +9

Darryl Peterson, OLB, 242 pounds, -5

Jack Pugh, TE, 233 pounds, -8

Jake Ratzlaff, ILB, 220 pounds, +14

Hayden Rucci, TE, 259 pounds, -1

Nolan Rucci, OL, 292 pounds, -2

Cormac Sampson, OL, 295 pounds, -10

Bryan Sanborn, ILB, 233 pounds, +4

Brady Schipper, RB, 200 pounds, -5

Alexander Smith, CB, 179 pounds, +3

Garrison Solliday, FB, 229 pounds, -1

Marty Strey, OLB, 226 pounds, -8

James Thompson Jr., DE, 290 pounds

Sean Timmis, OL, 300 pounds, -6

Joe Tippmann, OL, 317 pounds, -3

John Torchio, S, 210 pounds, +2

Isaac Townsend, DE, 280 pounds, +5

Jordan Turner, ILB, 224 pounds, -4

Jack Van Dyke, K, 214 pounds, -1

Nate Van Zelst, K, 188 pounds, -1

Andy Vujnovich, P, 234 pounds, +4

Trey Wedig, OL, 310 pounds, -5

Amaun Williams, CB, 180 pounds, -2

Aaron Witt, OLB, 254 pounds, +5

Hunter Wohler, S, 206 pounds, +5

Chase Wolf, QB, 200 pounds

Preston Zachman, S, 211 pounds

Zach Zei, LS, 217 pounds, +3

Freshmen/transfer details

Myles Burkett, QB, No. 16, 6-foot-0, 198 pounds

Vito Calvaruso, K, No. 91, 6-foot-3, 198 pounds

Bryce Carey, S, No. 37, 6-foot-1, 183 pounds

Justin Clark, CB, No. 21, 5-foot-11, 178 pounds

Cedrick Dort Jr., CB, No. 5, 5-foot-11, 183 pounds

Avyonne Jones, CB, No. 8, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

Keontez Lewis, WR, No. 3, 6-foot-2, 194 pounds

A’Khoury Lyde, CB, No. 4 5-foot-9, 184 pounds

Curt Neal, NT, No. 92, 6-foot-0, 288 pounds

Barrett Nelson, OL, No. 70, 6-foot-6, 277 pounds

Jay Shaw, CB, No. 1, 5-foot-11, 188 pounds

Aidan Vaughan, ILB, No. 50, 6-foot-2, 207 pounds

*we probably messed up some simple math somewhere, but shut up