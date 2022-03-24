Badgers in the NFL: Free Agency [UPDATED 5/18/22]

Several former Badgers entered the offseason as free agents and we’ll update this post as more players sign.

Troy Fumagalli, TE (49ers): Fumagalli signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday. The four-year veteran joins the Niners after spending all of last season on injured reserve with the Patriots. Prior to 2021, Fumagalli played two seasons with the Denver Broncos. In 19 total games, the tight end hauled in 14 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Fumagalli will battle for a roster spot during training camp in the fall.

Vince Biegel, LB (Ravens): Biegel signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. The six-year veteran joins the Ravens after three injury-filled years with the Dolphins. Biegel was forced to miss all of 2020 with a torn achilles and played just five games last year after starting the season on IR. However, when healthy, Biegel has proven to be a productive defensive player and solid special teams contributor during his time in the league. In 2019, Biegel played 15 games and finished with 59 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his first season in Miami.

Alex Erickson, WR (Commanders): The Commanders signed free agent wide receiver Alex Erickson to a contract on Wednesday. The former walk-on spent last season with the Panthers after five seasons playing for the Bengals. Washington will likely use Erickson in the return game, after last year’s return man DeAndre Carter left in free agency. Erickson has been a reliable punt returner (158 returns, 8.1 yards/return) and depth wide receiver throughout his six-year career.

Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon hit the open market this offseason but has opted to return to the Broncos on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. The eight-year veteran will team up with fellow Badger Russell Wilson, who was traded to Denver earlier this offseason. Gordon figures to take a backseat to running back Javonte Williams, who shined as a rookie last season, but should still see his fair share of touches, especially in the red zone. Gordon has scored 20 total touchdowns in 31 games since joining the Broncos in 2020.

Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): The big news of the offseason thus far is Wilson’s trade from the Seahawks to the Broncos. Wilson is on the move after ten stellar seasons in Seattle that included eight playoff berths and a Super Bowl. A change of scenery could be good for Wilson though, who had an up and down, injury-riddled season last year. The ten-year veteran joins a tough division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, but the pieces are in place for Wilson to have a bounce back season in Denver.

Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold, who was not tendered by the Raiders in early March, became the second-highest paid fullback in football when the Dolphins signed him to a two-year, $7.5 million contract. After tearing his ACL last November, Ingold expects to be fully healthy by training camp. New head coach Mike McDaniel comes from San Francisco, where the 49ers utilized fullback Kyle Juszczyk in their offense better than any team in the league. One of the most talented fullbacks in the NFL, I expect Ingold to have a great season with McDaniel and the Dolphins in 2022.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale signed a two-year, $3.3 million deal with the Texans. The former walk-on spent last season with the Jaguars as primarily a special teams contributor and third-string running back. Ogunbowale has proven to be a serviceable third down back when he gets touches and his prowess on special teams has given him staying power in the league.

James White, RB (Patriots): After spending almost all of last season on injured reserve, White resigned with the Patriots on a two-year, $5 million contract. The eight-year veteran will once again be one of the leaders in the Patriots’ locker room and we’ll finally get to see his first real action with Mac Jones under center.