Wisconsin football recruiting: UW offers two new players

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offers

2023 WR Cayden Lee (Atlanta) was offered by Wisconsin recently. I am struggling to figure out which high school he will be attending in the fall as he is listed on Rivals and 247 as going to Kennesaw Mountain, on On3 as attending Hillgrove and his Hudl tape lists Westlake as his current school while also listing Hillgrove and Kennesaw Mountain as other schools he’s attended.

Anyway, Lee has a ton of offers to his name. His top interests appear to be Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and South Carolina but he has other offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Texas and is receiving interest from Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

The 247 Composite has him rated as a 4-star prospect, sitting at No. 314 overall and the No. 42 WR nationally. The On3 Consensus lists him as a 3-star and the No. 384 player and No. 58 WR nationally. Standing at 6-foot and weighing around 180 pounds, Lee caught 54 passes for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a junior according to his MaxPreps page.

Here is Lee’s Hudl tape. He shows a good ability to blow the top off of defenses, a skill-set the Badgers are always searching for and he looks to have good hands too. While he doesn’t have ideal size, he still shows an ability to make catches in traffic and he could always grow a little too.

2024 CB Omillio Agard (Philadelphia) out of St. Joe’s Prep, annoyingly called “The Prep” by students there, received an offer from the Badgers recently. He has over 20 offers already including from Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Southern Cal and Texas A&M among others. The Nittany Lions appear to be the early favorite but there is obviously a long way to go in this recruitment.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing around 170 pounds, Agard is extremely highly rated by the recruiting services. The 247 Composite has him as a 5-star, rated as the No. 22 player and No. 5 CB in the nation while the On3 Consensus lists him as a 4-star and the No. 86 player and No. 13 CB in the country.

During his sophomore season, Agard had 35 tackles, 15 passes defended, three interceptions and one forced fumble. Here is his Hudl tape. This dude is fast and, on the rare occasion that he is beaten by the wideout, he has excellent recovery speed and great ball skills to still make a play. It looks like Prep also used him as their punt returner where he returned one kick for a touchdown.

I love the aggressive tact the Badgers are taking with some of these offers, but as they start getting into the upper echelon of recruits, they become harder and harder to get to Madison.

Spring practice visits

2023 ATH Zander Rockow (Eau Claire) was in Madison for the first day of spring practice on Tuesday.

So was 2023 QB Jerry Kaminski (Sun Prairie). Neither player has an offer from the Badgers, but Wisconsin will always do their due diligence with in-state players, especially ones that might be under the radar a bit.

I had a great time at the university of Wisconsin today! Thank you @CoachTurnerUW @Coach_B_Lewis @bobby_engram I’m exited to be back soon! pic.twitter.com/gWavG0lopF — Jerry Kaminski (@jerrykaminski1) March 22, 2022

Badgers make cut down list

2023 4-star DL Joel Starlings (Richmond, Va.) cut his list of schools he’s considering down to 12 recently and Wisconsin made the cut. If you can’t see the embedded tweet, the other schools are Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, UNC, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, South Carolina, Florida State and Auburn. 247 still has a bunch of Crystal Balls in for Michigan, but those are from back in November and clearly things have changed since then.