Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 339: Wisconsin basketball struggles in finale + spring football storylines

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a recap of the good and bad for Wisconsin basketball’s tournament. To start, we talk about the positives in Wisconsin’s thrilling win over Colgate. After that, we dive into the negative as the Badgers season came to an end in sour fashion against Iowa State in the Round of 32. Later on, we discuss the season as a whole and take a quick look at what next year might look like for the Badgers.

In the back half of the show, we transition to some football as Spring ball gets underway Tuesday. In the conversation, we discuss what storylines to watch during this Spring season. How will the offense change? Who will emerge at inside linebacker? Listen in as we discuss this and many more!