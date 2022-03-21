Wisconsin men’s basketball: Matthew Mors enters transfer portal

On Monday night, Verbal Commits posted on Twitter that Wisconsin Badgers redshirt freshman Matthew Mors was entering the transfer portal. It is thought that the 6-foot-7 native of Yankton, S.D. will be looking to move somewhere closer to home.

Mors was rated as a high 3-star prospect (No. 145 nationally) by the 247 Composite in the 2021 class. Coming out of high school, Mors also had offers from Creighton, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, South Dakota, South Dakota State and TCU. According to Jeff Potrykus, Mors was homesick all year and this transfer had been slowly building behind the scenes.

“After talking with Coach Gard, the staff and my family, I thought it would be best for me in the long run to redshirt this season,” Mors said when he decided to redshirt this year. “In order to get my body ready and get prepared for this level of play, both mentally and physically, I felt this was the best decision for me now.”

“On the court, he plays with a certain level of toughness and physicality that fits our style of play, specifically in the Big Ten. He has a versatile skill set that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and is a terrific shooter from outside. Matthew’s skillset, combined with a championship mentally, has us excited to begin working with him,” Greg Gard said after Mors signed with Wisconsin.

With Mors off the roster, the Badgers will have an additional scholarship to play with, presumably to find a ready-to-contribute player, in the transfer portal.

#Badgers coach Greg Gard on Matthew Mors transferring: “He just wants to go home. That is the root of it. How do you dispute that? I can’t.

