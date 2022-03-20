Wisconsin men’s basketball: Lorne Bowman is still an option for UW next year

During the second half of Wisconsin’s loss to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, the TV commentators on TNT noted that Wisconsin backup point guard Lorne Bowman is “no longer with the team.” While that is technically true, Bowman hasn’t suited up since the Feb. 15 win against Indiana, the way it was said was confusing to viewers.

It sounded a bit like the announcers were implying that Bowman was no longer with the team at all, and not just out with the non-COVID illness that has been the official reason for his absence from the team for a month. After the game, Jim Polzin noted that Bowman is still with the program.

Just to clarify -- and I didn't hear what was said on the broadcast, but got a lot of questions -- Lorne Bowman is still with the program. He's been away from the team dealing with a non-COVID illness, but the notion that he's left the program is NOT correct. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) March 21, 2022

Jeff Potrykus went on to mention that Bowman is at home in Michigan while recovering from the illness.

After the game, head coach Greg Gard was asked about Bowman and Evan Flood posted Gard’s response. “We’re hopeful,” Gard told reporters about Bowman’s status for the 2022-23 season. “He’s working with our medical staff and doing school stuff right now, virtually. He’s back home in Detroit. We’re talking with him. FaceTimed with him yesterday.”

Greg Gard said he's hopeful point guard Lorne Bowman will be back next season. He is back in Detroit, still in school and taking classes remotely #Badgers — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 21, 2022

With Chucky Hepburn sustaining an injury in the first half of the game against Iowa State, it would have been nice to have Bowman there to take over control of the offense. His 40% mark from three point land would’ve been nice to have too.

We wish Bowman the best in his recovery and hope to see him on the floor next season with the team.