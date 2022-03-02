Bracketology Report: Badgers climb higher in seeding after clinching Big Ten Title

In case you missed it, or live under a rock, the Wisconsin Badgers clinched the Big Ten Title on Tuesday evening after knocking off the Purdue Boilermakers in an instant classic. For those of you that might have missed it, or just want to hear it again and again and again like me here’s the clip that will now be part of Wisconsin Badger lore forever.

THIS IS MARCH pic.twitter.com/qQ0NlEIfgg — Tyler Hunt (@TylerLHunt) March 2, 2022

With the Badgers clinching at least a share of the Big Ten title and knocking off No. 8 ranked Purdue many expect Wisconsin to jump in the latest release of various bracket predictions. However, some media members continue to be flat-out disrespectful to Wisconsin. Let’s start with ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. If you’ve read these posts before you know we sometimes have a problem with Mr. Lunardi and today is no different.

My first complaint is that his bracket has not been updated since Tuesday morning. If you make all your money-making hypothetical brackets I think you need to update that thing every 24 hours come March. C’mon Joe. This is your time to shine. Has Lunardi gotten too big time? Thankfully I looked at his Twitter and found his latest update...and it’s as repulsive as ever!

According to Lunardi, the Badgers would still be a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament after their win over Purdue. This post only gives seeding and does not place them in a location or project an opponent, but in his bracket release, he had Wisconsin as a 3-seed taking on 14-seeded Texas State. I guess beating the eighth ranked team in the country doesn’t move the needle for Joey Brackets.

Anyway, onto a reputable bracketologist in CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm. According to Palm, who updates his bracket regularly like a true king of March, the Badgers are now a 2-seed in the South Regional.

They would take on the 15-seeded Montana State in the opening round in Milwaukee. The winner of that game would take on the winner of the 7/10 game between LSU and Xavier. Oh boy, could you imagine another matchup between Wisconsin and Xavier? Let’s flashback to another thrilling buzzer-beater since we brought it up...

39. Bronson Koenig at the buzzer!



This game-winner from @BronsonK_24 lifted (7) Wisconsin to a 66-63 win over (2) Xavier, punching a ticket to the Sweet 16 in 2016



What's your most memorable shot by a Badger during the NCAA tournament?#FieldOf68 pic.twitter.com/0vQt9cgSxG — Big Ten Champs (@BadgerMBB) March 22, 2020

What’s also interesting is the fact that the top seed in the South region would be nobody other than the Arizona Wildcats. Why wouldn’t Wisconsin take on Arizona on a possible path to the Final Four? I mean, it would be sacrilegious to not take them on after meeting the Wildcats in each of the last three Final Four runs. Why don't we throw in Oregon too while we're at it? Oh wait, they are part of the first four out. Suckers! ON, WISCONSIN!