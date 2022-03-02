Game notes: No. 10 Wisconsin 70 - No. 8 Purdue 67

On Tuesday night at the Kohl Center, the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team beat the No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers 70-67 and clinched, at a minimum, a share of the Big Ten regular season title. As has been mentioned many times, it was a wild ride for this team that was projected to be No. 10 in the conference, not the nation.

Here are some fun facts about the Badgers win!

Wisconsin clinched at least a share of the 2022 Big Ten championship, marking the Badgers’ second league title in three seasons and the 20th in school history.

The Badgers (20) trail only Purdue (24) and Indiana (22) for most conference titles in league history.

With two Big Ten championships during his tenure, Greg Gard joins Tom Izzo (10) and Matt Painter (two) as the only active coaches with multiple Big Ten titles.

Wisconsin has won six Big Ten regular season titles since 2000 (2002, 2003, 2008, 2015, 2020 and 2022), trailing only Michigan State (eight) for the most titles during that span.

With 24 wins (so far), this season matches the tenth highest win total in school history and the second highest win total under Gard.

UW is now 15-4 in the Big Ten, the most conference wins in the Gard era. The Badgers have won 15 Big Ten wins for just the third time in program history.

Wisconsin has won at least 14 Big Ten games for the third time in the last four seasons, the only team that can make that claim.

The Badgers are 5-3 and teams ranked in the AP Top-25 this season.

UW is now 16-4 in Quad 1 and 2 games. Only Baylor (17) has more.

Coach Gard Big Ten Coach of Year! Johnny Davis POY and yes National Player of The Year too.

With his 84th Big Ten win, Gard passed former Minnesota coach Jim Dutcher (1975-86) for 32nd place on the league’s all-time wins list in conference games.

This was Wisconsin’s first season sweep of the Boilermakers since 2014.

Wisconsin improved to 15-1 this season in games decided by six or fewer points.

The Badgers have won 15 consecutive games decided by two possessions or less. That is the longest the longest streak in Div. 1 since the three-point line was added in 1986.

With 16 points against Purdue, Johnny Davis has now scored in double figures in 26 of 27 games this season.