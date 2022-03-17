Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 338: deep dive into all things Colgate/Wisconsin with Nick Lorensen of Mid-Major Madness

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a deep dive into all things Colgate and Wisconsin as March Madness gets underway! To start, I talk about some of the key things to watch for in this game including Colgate’s hot shooting ability and the Badger's defensive effort to try and slow it down. Later on, I talk about how I think this game might unfold and tell you whether or not the Badgers will advance in the tournament. If the Badgers do they’ll take on the LSU Tigers or Iowa State Cyclones. I give a brief overview of those two teams before diving back into Colgate.

In the back portion of the show, I am joined by Nick Lorensen of Mid Major Madness. He joins the show to give a deeper look at Colgate and talk about what has led to their success this season. Be sure to check them out for all the content you need on the Mid-majors out there! Enjoy!