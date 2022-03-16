SB Nation Reacts: does America think Wisconsin will make the Sweet 16 or are they wrong?

While a lot of people that regularly read this site may feel confident that the Wisconsin Badgers will make the Sweet 16 on this year’s NCAA Tournament, that might not be the case for, well, the rest of the country. We asked fans from all over which teams they thought would make the Sweet 16 and a resounding 72% of respondents have the Badgers making it to the second weekend!

As always, there was discussion about whether or not the selection committee got the final at-large teams in the bracket correct. The Big Ten had a number of teams on or near the bubble and fans thought that the Michigan Wolverines, who got an 11-seed in the South Region, were the least deserving of their bid.

Both Notre Dame (22%) and Rutgers (9%), who will play on Wednesday night in a First Four game, received votes while Iowa State, a potential Wisconsin second round opponent garnered 6% of the votes.

There hasn’t been a dominant team in college basketball this year, but there still had to be four No. 1 seeds in the tourney. Among Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas, America thinks that the Bears will be the team that loses first. The other top seeds in Baylor’s region are Kentucky, Purdue and UCLA...unless people think that 8-seed UNC or 9-seed Marquette are going to beat Baylor in the second round. Unlikely to say the least.

